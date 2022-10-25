VISALIA, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A fire damaged a vacant apartment complex early Tuesday morning in Visalia, according to the Visalia Fire Department.

Visalia Fire says at 3:17 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to an apartment fire in the 300 block of NW 3rd Avenue. Firefighters say they found a two-story apartment complex with heavy fire showing from a second-story apartment.

According to officials the complex was vacant and undergoing restoration. The fire was quickly contained, and no victims were located in the apartment complex.

Officials say the fire caused extensive damage to one apartment in the 16-unit complex. The cause of the fire is under investigation.