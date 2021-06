LINDSAY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Several businesses are burning in downtown Lindsay Friday morning.

The fires were first reported around 2:00 a.m. in the downtown area of Elmwood and Honolulu streets. Fire crews said four businesses have burned and several others are impacted. They include Cabreras Jewelry and a pool hall.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Firefighters said the area will be closed down for most of the day.