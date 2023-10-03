VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The cause of what led to a fire Tuesday morning at a restaurant in Visalia is under investigation, according to the Visalia Fire Department.

Around 8:00 a.m., firefighters were called to El Rosal Restaurant in the 3100 block of West

Noble Avenue for a fire alarm.

Once on scene, officials say crews made entry to the restaurant and discovered smoke inside.

Officials say the fire was found in the attic and was contained by the sprinkler system.

There was also a report of a person on the roof, but nobody was found.

No injuries were reported and officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation