Fire damages multiple units at Fresno storage facility

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters worked to contain a fire at a storage facility in Fresno on Monday night.

Around 6:30 p.m., crews from the Fresno Fire Department were called out to a storage building near Cherry and Broadway after someone spotted an orange glow coming from the back of the business

When firefighters arrived, they found the fire and quickly went to work trying to get inside of the locked units.

A photo of the scene.

The fire spread to five units that were full of customers’ personal belongings, and officials say the items in four of them were completely destroyed. A total of 11 units received smoke damage due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, but firefighters believe it may have been started by a homeless person.

Firefighters reportedly found a hole in the back fence of the property and evidence showing someone may have been living there recently.