FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fire burned a Triplex for the third time in central Fresno Monday morning, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

The fire started around 7:00 a.m. near Third Street and Grant Avenue in central Fresno.

Fresno Fire says the fire started in the garage area and spread to one apartment. Investigators say the fire may have been a cooking or warming fire.