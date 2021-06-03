Fire crews working to put out two house fires in Clovis

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire crews are battling two house fires in Clovis Thursday.

According to officials, one fire started at a home located in a residential neighborhood on 7th Street and Oxford Avenue in Clovis.

Fire crews say the initial fire caused a nearby tree to burn, eventually causing a second home to catch fire.

According to the Clovis Police Department, Harvard Avenue is closed between 5th Street and 8th Street.

Parents of students who attend Our Lady of Perpetual Help (OLPH) are asked to pick up students after school on the DeWitt Avenue side.

