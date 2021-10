FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters are working to contain a warehouse fire Sunday morning in central Fresno, according to Fresno fire officials.

The fire began around 9:00 a.m. in the area of Weber and Belmont avenues. A second alarm was called to provide assistance to crews already on scene.

