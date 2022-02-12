Fire crews work to extinguish fire at Central Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fire crews worked to extinguish a fire at a home in Central Fresno on Saturday morning, according to officials from the Fresno Fire Department.

Just before 8:00 a.m. crews responded to the area of Sussex Way and Ila Avenue for report of a fire.

Upon arrival to the scene, crews say they found a garage and RV fully involved in flames. According to firefighters, four people were in the home at the time of the fire and were able to leave the residence before crews arrived.

Fresno Fire Department officials say one person was injured in the incident and was transported to a local hospital for burns on his hands.

Firefighters say the fire was contained to the home and there was no damage to nearby residences.

According to Fresno Fire spokesperson Devin McGuire, there was “significant damage” throughout the structure and the residents of the home will need to be relocated at this time.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Stay with yourcentralvalley.com for updates on this incident.