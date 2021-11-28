Fire crews work to extinguish attic fire in southeast Fresno, multiple residents displaced

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Another fire has left Fresno residents without a home after fire crews worked to extinguish a residential structure fire on Sunday morning, according to Fresno fire officials.

Just after 4:30 a.m., the Fresno Fire Department responded to a residential fire in the area of North Fresno Street and East Belmont Avenue.

Photo Courtesy: Fresno Fire Department

Photo Courtesy: Fresno Fire Department

Photo Courtesy: Fresno Fire Department

When arriving on scene, crews say they found flames spreading throughout the attic and that firefighters began conducting salvage operations while extinguishing the flames.

Fresno fire officials say residents of the home were displaced, but no injuries resulted from the incident.

An official cause of the fire has yet to be released.