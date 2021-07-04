Fire crews work to contain hay fire near Tulare, officials say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters responded to a hay stack fire that happened on Saturday evening, according to the Tulare County Fire Department.

Officials say fire crews responded to the 600 block of Oakdale near Tulare around 9:15 p.m. for a report of a grass fire.

According to Tulare County Fire, when arriving on scene, firefighters found multiple trees on fire behind a home.

While extinguishing the fire, officials say personnel noticed fire at the rear end of the residential property.

According to Tulare County Fire, a large hay stack of around 100 tons had caught on fire, with an additional 300 tons of hay threatened.

Officials say firefighters worked to help the property owner move additional hay away from the area to contain the fire and remained on scene until the area became stable.