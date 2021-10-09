Fire crews work to contain fire at vacant home in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters worked to contain a fire at a two-story vacant home on Saturday morning, according to Visalia fire officials.

Around 1:30 a.m., the Visalia Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire in the 800 block of South Court Street.

Officials say Visalia police officers were the first to arrive on scene and advised fire crews that multiple homes in the area were being threatened.

Authorities say the fire crew first on scene reported the home was fully engulfed in flames and crews began working in defensive mode to stop the fire from spreading.

According to officials, all of the Visalia Fire Department responded to the incident. A total of 24 personnel including five engines, two trucks, an off-duty battalion chief, the duty chief and the fire chief all responded to the fire in the vacant home, fire crews say.

Visalia fire officials also say personnel from Tulare County Fire and Farmersville Fire responded to the incident. Firefighters say the fire took around 35 minutes to contain, but several hours to overhaul.

According to authorities a home adjacent to the vacant house also caught fire, causing approximately $100,000 in damage.

Fire crews say the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.