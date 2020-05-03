Fire crews were at scene of a vacant mobile home fire in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire crews were at scene of a vacant mobile home fire on Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews say they reported to the area of G and 3rd Street at around 2 p.m. for a call of a heavy fire.

Public Information Officer Andy Isolano, with the North Central Fire District, says it took fire crews about 20-25 minutes to knock down the fire.

The cause of the fire is undetermined but authorities believe it could be possible arson.

No injuries were reported.

