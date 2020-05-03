Fire crews were at scene of a vacant mobile home fire in Fresno

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire crews were at scene of a vacant mobile home fire on Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews say they reported to the area of G and 3rd Street at around 2 p.m. for a call of a heavy fire.

Public Information Officer Andy Isolano, with the North Central Fire District, says it took fire crews about 20-25 minutes to knock down the fire.

The cause of the fire is undetermined but authorities believe it could be possible arson.

No injuries were reported.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know