TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fire crews will be conducting a prescribed burn, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Fire officials say tentatively on Monday, September 19, 2022, CAL Fire personnel are planning to conduct a prescribed burn off the Shade Quarter Fire Control Road in Badger. This will be in cooperation with Tulare County Fire Department and Visalia City Fire Department.

The burn will take place on 740 acres of privately owned land.

According to CAL Fire, firefighters will start the prescribed burn at 10:00 a.m. and take roughly three days to complete it. CAL Fire personnel will continue to monitor the site for several days after the burn is complete.

Prescribed burning, according to the California Air Resource Board, is used to reduce wildfire hazards, clear downed trees, control plant diseases, improve rangeland and wildlife habitat, and restore natural ecosystems.