Fire crews stretched thin while battling multiple fires this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — It has been a busy weekend for Fresno firefighters with 21 fires in just 24 hours, one of them shutting down Highway 99 overnight.

A raging fire exploded Saturday night at an oil storage yard, near Olive and Highway 99.

“When they [crews] arrived they actually had some of the 55-gallon drums, the lids from those 55-gallon drums were exploding and going up into the air and traveling quite a distance,” said Battalion Chief Devin McGuire with the Fresno Fire Department.

Because of that, firefighters with the help of the California Highway Patrol had to shut down the highway.

“And the challenges were you know heavy fog, the unknown of what types of materials were in that yard and just the volume of fire they encountered when they first arrived that’s on the video, you can see just how heavy the fire was, when the engine first spotted and was going to set up to make their attack, they immediately had explosions where 55-gallon drums were shooting 150 feet in the air,” said Shane Brown, public information officer with the Fresno Fire Department.

Thankfully no one was hurt and the fire is still under investigation. Crews say within 21 fires across the City of Fresno broke out, including at this apartment complex on Clinton and Second Street.

They say about five people were displaced.

Firefighters say December is typically one of their busiest months for structure fires.

“Every year for the past five years we’ve had 100 or more structure fires just in the month of December,” Brown said.

Brown said they’ve responded to 5,580 fires since the beginning of this year – compared to around 3,800 last year.

But take a look at this map on the Fresno Fire Department website, it shows about 2,329 this year were homeless involved fires.

“619 of those have been on the highways,” Brown said.

He says resources are stretched thin.

“On duty per-day we have 81 firefighters, we probably need 120 to 150 per-day just to be at the nationally recommended average, our city is working on that,” Brown said.