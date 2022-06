FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fire crews are investigating a string of fires in north Fresno Thursday morning, according to Fresno Fire.

Fire crews say several pallets were set on fire that spread to a business that caused some damage inside.

The fire started around 5:30 a.m. near Highway 41 and Sierra Avenue. Several other fires were set in the area. The cause of the fires is under investigation, Fresno fire says.