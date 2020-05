FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Firefighters responded Saturday to a grass fire along Highway 99 near Shaw Avenue, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Officials reported the blaze around 12:40 p.m. and saw heavy smoke, advising caution while driving in the area.

No other information was immediately available.

Fresno Fire working a grass fire along the 99 north of the Shaw exit. Heavy smoke in the area can make driving hazardous, use caution. pic.twitter.com/nRWMVt0PAw — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) May 30, 2020

