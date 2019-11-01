Fire crews respond to reports of a brush fire in Fresno County

Breaking News
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire crews from Fresno County Cal Fire have responded to reports of a brush fire in the area of Highway 180 east of Frankwood Avenue near Minkler according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP reports heavy smoke in the area and has officers on scene to provide traffic control as firefighters battle the blaze.

This story will be updated.

