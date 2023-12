VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Visalia Fire Department responded to a fire at a Downtown motel Monday afternoon.

Fire crews say they responded to the American Best Value Motel around 3:00 p.m. on Main Street for a report of a commercial fire.

When crews arrived on the scene, they saw heavy smoke coming from the courtyard area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.