CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Clovis Fire Department responded to a house fire near Downtown Clovis Friday morning.

The fire was reported around 11:20 a.m. in the 400 block of Harvard Avenue. Officers say when they arrived there was a large amount of smoke coming from the front of the house.

Officers say the occupants of the house were out of town at the time. Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.