FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Firefighters are battling a blaze at a central Fresno home Sunday morning.

The fire was reported around 9:30 a.m. in the area of Tyler Avenue and Fresno Street, just north of the 180 Freeway, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

(Photo by Jose Romo/YourCentralValley.com)

Units are on scene of a #HOUSEFIRE in the area of E. Tyler and N. Fresno. Engine 1 first on scene. pic.twitter.com/pDc0xDGBtL — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) November 24, 2019

This story will be updated.

