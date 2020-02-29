Fire crews respond to blaze in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire crews responded to a blaze at a detached garage in southeast Fresno on Saturday morning, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the fire located near 4500 E. Mono Street, near Maple Avenue and Kings Canyon Road, around 7:35 a.m., the Capt. Robert Castillo said.

The detached garage was part of a property that was abandoned but known to house vagrants, Castillo added.

No one was inside the garage at the time of the fire.

Crews were able to quickly knock down the blaze, which didn’t threaten any nearby structures, Castillo said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A total of 13 firefighters repsonded to the fire.

Units are on scene of a detached garage fire on the 4500 block of E. Mono. Engine 8 first on scene. pic.twitter.com/E24AL90WIe — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) February 29, 2020

