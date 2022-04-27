FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fire crews had to use ladders to rescue two workers who were stuck high up on a cliffside.

Crews responded to a call around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, where two people were stuck about 100 feet up on a cliff near Auberry.

The two people were power line workers who were walking the path of a power line and got stuck.

Crews used a 24-foot ladder from a nearby roadway and then used an additional roof ladder to reach the two workers.

Both of the workers were successfully rescued and were uninjured, according to Cal Fire.