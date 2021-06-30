Fire crews ‘optimistic’ about containing Blue Fire, officials say

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fire crews are feeling optimistic about containing the wildfire known as the Blue Fire after its initial start on Tuesday evening, according to officials.

Chief on the High Sierra Ranger District of the Sierra National Forest, Joaquin Marquez, says resources from other departments helped stopped the Blue Fire from spreading even more throughout the area.

Marquez says around 175 firefighters are out on scene working to keep the fire in containment lines.

Air units have been deployed to the scene too, according to Sierra National Forest Officials.

Marquez says fire personnel will be working through the holiday weekend and that he suspects crews will be on scene for another five to six days.

Officials see thunderstorms in the area as a possible concern due to their erratic winds, according to Marquez.

When the Blue Fire initially started on Tuesday evening, Marquez says erratic winds played a role in spreading the fire in multiple directions.

Officials say the cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.