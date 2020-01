FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in southwest Fresno on Sunday morning, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

The blaze was reported before 9 a.m. in the area of Lotus and Jensen avenues, just west of Highway 41.

Units are on scene of a #HOUSEFIRE on the 2500 block of S. Lotus. pic.twitter.com/i6hjutDJrc — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) January 19, 2020

No other information was available. This story will be updated.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.