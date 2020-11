KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire crews investigating mobile home fire in Kingsburg Sunday.

Fire crews responded to a report of a mobile home fire in the area of Highway 99 and Road 12. When units arrived at the scene they found a double-wide mobile home heavily involved in fire.

No injuries reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire crews continue to remain on scene overhauling remaining hot spots.