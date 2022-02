FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A wall heater may have caused a house fire Friday morning in central Fresno, according to Fresno firefighters.

Fire crews said the fire started around 6:45 a.m. near Floradora Avenue and 11th Street.

Fresno Fire said no one was home at the time the fire started and they were able to knock down the fire quickly.