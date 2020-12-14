Fire crews investigating after restaurant sign above doorway caught on fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire crews are investigating a restaurant fire after the sign above the doorway caught on fire in Fresno Tower District Sunday afternoon.

At around 2:30 p.m. fire crews with the Fresno Fire Department were dispatched to a fire at Golden Restaurant in the area of Olive Ave and Fulton Street.

When fire crews arrived to the scene they found a fire right above the doorway of the restaurant. Fire crews were able to put the fire out before spreading.

Battalion Chief William Viaga with the Fresno Police Department says the sign above the doorway had caught on fire due to an electric issue but says it is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported but say power was shut off for safety reasons, affecting nearby businesses.