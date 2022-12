FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Fire Department says they are investigating the cause of a fire at a southeast Fresno church Wednesday morning.

Fire crews say they responded around 3:00 a.m. to a fire near Harvey and Millbrook avenues at the Christian Fellowship Center Church of God.

When crews arrived, they say they found flames inside the back part of the church, the rest of the building was filled with smoke.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.