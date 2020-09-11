Fire crews gain containment on Creek Fire now 6%, still working to protect homes

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) — Fire crews started making headway on the Creek Fire Thursday. When containment jumped from 0% to 6%. It is still burning 175,863 acres.

In a media joint agency update officials said wind has not been as bad as anticipated and temperatures have come down, which has helped, but they were not able to do as much from the air attacks as they wanted.

Fire crews are still fighting hard to keep the fire from once again heading toward the Shaver Lake area.

“Once these southwest winds come in, it’s pushing it north over the ridge and then it could potentially make another run towards Shaver Lake, and completely tie in with the northern part of the fire,” Edwin Zuniga, public information officer said.

Zuniga said fire crews are now focused on strengthening hand and dozer lines around Shaver Lake and protecting the community.

Investigators confirm flames have already taken at least 60 homes.

Max Taylor said his family watched the fire close in on his house up Cedar Springs road in Auberry.

“At that point we were using binoculars to see it and it just kept coming closer and closer and the evacuations just kept coming further and further,” he said

On Sunday morning, with only a few items, they evacuated the house. Taylor said he and his wife have had their home for the last decade and says he has watched their children take their first steps in it.

Taylor said while he may have lost his house, he has his family and his memories and that’s enough.

“I have to remember my house is not a person it doesn’t have feelings. It was wood and nails and we can rebuild,” he said.

More than 1,600 personnel are working to protect homes and structures from burning. Crews were able to aggressively attack the fire in the south, where containment lines are now in place.

While progress is being made every evacuation orders remain in place. The sheriff’s office said they’re working on lifting them when it’s safe to do so.

There is a GoFundMe set up to help Taylor’s family rebuild: Click here.

The Red Cross is assisting those impacted by the California Wildfires. You can help. Click this link to donate online: https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/ksee24-pub.html/

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.