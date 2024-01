CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fire crews battled a silo fire at the J.G. Boswell Co. processing plant in Corcoran Tuesday morning.

Officials say Kings County Fire received a call at the processing plant just after midnight.

When crews arrived they found cotton seed on fire. Officials say the silo had fourteen hundred tons of seed inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.