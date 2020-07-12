KSEE24 RESCAN /
Fire crews extinguished small fire at BJ’s Kountry Kitchen, no injuries reported

Local News
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Fire Department fire crews battled a small fire at BJ’s Kountry Kitchen Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews say when they arrived at the restaurant in the area of Shaw and Blackstone Avenues, they saw smoke coming out of the roof of the building and from the back some exterior doors.

During the investigation, they found a small fire in the storage room of the building.

Battalion Chief, Mike Gilbert with the Fresno Fire Department says they determined the fire was caused by a pile of oily rags sitting on a laundry basket.

No injuries were reported. The restaurant was closed during the time of the fire.

