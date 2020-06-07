Fire crews extinguish vehicle burning near HWY 41 in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire crews tackled a vehicle burning near Highway 41 on Saturday.

A firefighter on the scene said the fire started from the compartment side of the vehicle and were trying to extinguish the fire before it spread.

The owner of the vehicle said he was driving on the off-ramp when he felt the vehicle stutter and a fire had started. The owner of the vehicle said he had the vehicle for the past 43 years.

