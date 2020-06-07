Breaking News
Madera County sheriff deputy terminated after using ‘extremely offensive racial slur’ on social media

Fire crews extinguish vehicle burning near HWY 41 in Fresno

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire crews tackled a vehicle burning near Highway 41 on Saturday.

A firefighter on the scene said the fire started from the compartment side of the vehicle and were trying to extinguish the fire before it spread.

The owner of the vehicle said he was driving on the off-ramp when he felt the vehicle stutter and a fire had started. The owner of the vehicle said he had the vehicle for the past 43 years.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know