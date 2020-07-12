Fire crews battling vegetation fire near Kerckhoff Lake in Madera Co, potential of reaching 500 acres

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire crews are battling a vegetation fire near Kerckhoff Lake in Madera County with a potential of reaching 500 acres, according to Madera County Fire Department.

Authorities say there are 100 acres burning near the north side of the lake with a threat to structures in the area.

Fresno County Fire Department is assisting with the fire.

No other details were available.

This story will be updated.

