Fire crews battling mobile home fire near Pine Flat Lake

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Firefighters are working to extinguish a structural fire near Pine Flat Lake that caught four mobile homes on fire Wednesday morning, according to Cal Fire.

Fresno County Fire reported the incident around 6:30 a.m. near Pine Flat Lake at 32000 E. Trimmer Springs Road.

Cal Fire says the fire hasn’t moved toward the wildland and crews will remain on scene throughout the morning to control hotspots in the area.

Officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

