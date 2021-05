FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE)- Fire crews are trying to get a handle on a commercial structure fire in Downtown Fresno.

At around 12:00 p.m. Monday, there were reports of a two-alarm fire burning in the intersection of H Street and Mono Street, which is a few blocks away from Chuckchansi Park.

Nearby roads are closed as crews work to contain the fire.

No words of any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story.