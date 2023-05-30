FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County fire crews are battling a brush fire Tuesday afternoon north of Fresno.

Fire crews are in the area near Auberry Road and Summit Mountian Road.

According to Cal Fire, the “Pistol Incident” is on the 15000 block of Auberry Road and the fire is currently around 50 acres. Additional equipment has been requested.

One home near the fire is under an evacuation warning, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

No other information is known at this time. This story will be updated.