Fire crews battled a house fire in central Fresno, major damages to home

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire crews battled a house fire in central Fresno Sunday afternoon, leaving major damages to the house.

Authorities say they received reports of a garage fire near the area of Palm and Weldon Avenues just before 3:00 p.m.

When authorities arrived they believe the fire started in the garage and spread into the attic of the home. The roof of the attic collapsed after the air conditioning unit partially fell through the roof.

Battalion Chief Devin McGuire with the Fresno Fire department says the homeowners of the house were not home at the time of the fire, but a caretaker of the home was able to get pets and herself safely out of the house.

McGuire says about 30 firefighters responded to the fire.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.