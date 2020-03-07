Fire crews battle two-alarm blaze at central Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire early Saturday morning at a central Fresno apartment complex, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

The blaze occurred at an apartment complex in the area of 3600 N. Pleasant Ave., between Dakota and Shields avenues, around 2:50 a.m., the fire department said.

Units are on scene of an #APARTMENTFIRE on the 3600 Block of N. Pleasant. Command has requested a 2nd alarm. pic.twitter.com/UCwtRiaNai — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) March 7, 2020

No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

