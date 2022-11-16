FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fire crews battled a train car fire early Wedsndeay morning in south Fresno, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Firefighters say they responded around 4:45 a.m. near Jensen Avenue and Golden State Blvd. They say two boxcars were on fire.

Firefighters had to cut holes in the top of the box cars to spray water into them to put the flames out.

Crews described what was in those box cars as “bulk materials” but did not specify what those materials were, other than non-hazardous.