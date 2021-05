FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire crews battled a tire fire in central Fresno Tuesday morning.

The fire started around 5:00 a.m. around near Clinton and Weber avenues.

Fresno Fire said they responded to a fire near a power pole. When crews arrived they found a large pile of tires on fire under the power pole. Three cars were also burned in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported.