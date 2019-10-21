Fire crews battle southeast Fresno fire. Neighbors say there’s been several fires at the home

Breaking News
FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fire crews battled a fire at a familiar home Sunday night.

Neighbors say there have been several fires at the vacant home near Cedar Avenue and Kings Canyon Road. This time, a fire in the shed sparked around 10 p.m.

Investigators believe the fires usually start by homeless activity.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and no injuries were reported.

