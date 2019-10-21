Fire crews battle southeast Fresno fire. Neighbors say there’s been several fires at the home

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fire crews battled a fire at a familiar home Sunday night.

Neighbors say there have been several fires at the vacant home near Cedar Avenue and Kings Canyon Road. This time, a fire in the shed sparked around 10 p.m.

Investigators believe the fires usually start by homeless activity.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and no injuries were reported.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.