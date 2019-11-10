Fire crews battle shop fire on Fresno County farm

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One civilian was injured Saturday morning after fire crews from Cal Fire Fresno County and Orange Cove Fire Protection District battled a shop fire on a farm southwest of Orange Cove.

Cal Fire Spokesman Seth Brown reported the fire was at a shop and a half converted living space on a farm along Sheridan Avenue, just north of Manning Avenue. The fire was contained to the building.

The civilian was taken to an area hospital after feeling ill after the fire.

The living space was occupied at the time but everyone inside was able to get out safely, Brown said. There was no word yet on whether the Red Cross would be needed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

#SheridanIncident Firefighters on scene of a structure fire involving a shop on Sheridan north of Manning, west of Orange Cove. Fire contained to the shop, one civilian was injured on scene & transported to the hospital. Assisted by @OrangeCoveFire pic.twitter.com/bGCSBPy4oK — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) November 10, 2019

