Fire crews battle mobile home fire in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters worked to extinguish a mobile home that had caught on fire Thursday evening, according to Fresno County fire officials.

Around 10:00 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to the area of McKinley and Del Rey avenues regarding a residential structure fire.

When crews arrived on scene, authorities say they found the mobile home in flames.

According to officials, firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly and kept it from spreading to other areas.

Authorities report there were no injuries and nobody was inside the home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.