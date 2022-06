FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fire crews battled a large fire at a railyard early Thursday morning in central Fresno.

Crews say the fire started around 1:00 a.m. near Weber and Clinton avenues.

Investigators say the pile of railroad ties was ten feet wide and three hundred feet long. Crews say they were able to keep the fire from spreading, however, chemicals used on the railroad ties created a lot of hazardous smoke.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.