VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fire crews battled a fire at a home overnight in Visalia, according to the Visalia Fire Department,

The fire was reported around midnight in the 1500 block of East Ferguson Avenue. Fire crews say when crews arrived on the scene, they saw the flames coming from a mobile home.

Visalia Fire Department

No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.