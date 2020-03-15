Fire crews battle house fire in Southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire crews battle a house fire in Southeast Fresno on Saturday night.

Fire crews say they responded to the area of 3939 E. Madison Ave just before 8:00 p.m. for a house fire.

Heavy smoke and flames were seen coming out of the backyard. Three engines and three trucks reported to the fire with help of Fresno County Fire.

The house was empty but is known for its homeless activity, according to fire crews.

No injuries were reported, the cause of the fire is being determined.

