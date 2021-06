FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Fire Department battled a house fire in south Fresno Wednesday morning.

The fire started around 5:30 a.m. near Sierra Vista and Hamilton avenues. Fresno Fire said the home did not have a working smoke detector but the family woke up from the odor of smoke. Two adults and three children were home at the time and were able to make it out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.