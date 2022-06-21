YourCentralValley.com
by: John Houghton
Posted: Jun 21, 2022 / 01:13 PM PDT
Updated: Jun 21, 2022 / 01:13 PM PDT
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fire crews are battling a grass fire in Fresno County Tuesday afternoon. The fire started around 12:30 pm. on Fancher Avenue between Olive and McKinley avenues.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
