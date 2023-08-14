FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A garage in southeast Fresno was destroyed after fire tore through it Monday morning, according to the fire department.

Crews with the Fresno Fire Department say they responded to the fire in the area of Fowler Avenue and Kings Canyon Road at around 11:00 a.m. and saw a large column of smoke as they approached the scene.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found a detached garage on fire. The garage was off the alley between Kerckhoff and Platt avenues, close to an apartment unit.

Fire crews were able to control the fire and extinguish it.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported.