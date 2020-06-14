Fire crews battle garage fire in Clovis, three temporarily displaced

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire crews battled a garage fire in Clovis Saturday morning, leaving three people temporarily displaced.

Authorities say they responded to the area of the 18000 Block of Escalon Ave at around 11:55 a.m. for a garage fire.

Battalion Chief, Anthony Gomes says the fire started inside the garage and made little damage to the inside of the home.

The homeowners closed the door between the garage and laundry room which helped slow the spread of the fire into their home, according to Chief Gomes.

Three tenants were displaced due to damages the fire caused to the power meter.

A total of 6 units and 16 firefighters were on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.















